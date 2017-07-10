FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia
2017年7月10日 / 中午11点52分 / 25 天前

Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a Reuters report that Russia has delivered electricity turbines made by Siemens to Crimea.

"Russian-produced turbines are indeed being installed in Crimea, assembled from Russian components," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from providing energy technology to Crimea or from taking any actions designed to circumvent those rules due to the bloc's view that the peninsula was illegally stolen from Ukraine.

A report by Reuters published on July 5 cited three sources with knowledge of the delivery as saying that the turbines Russia had delivered were made by Siemens, which has in turn set up a task force to look into the matter. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

