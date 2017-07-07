FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 1-Siemens says investigating reports its turbines sent to Crimea
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 早上7点00分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Siemens says investigating reports its turbines sent to Crimea

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds background, details)

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - German firm Siemens said on Friday it had set up a task force to investigate reports that its turbines had been delivered to Crimea for use in Russian-built power plants.

A report by Reuters published on July 5 cited three sources with knowledge of the delivery as saying Russia had delivered electricity turbines made by Siemens to Crimea.

Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and the region is subject to European Union sanctions barring EU firms from supplying it with energy technology.

"We have no credible evidence about actual deliveries of our turbines to Crimea. However, we are taking these rumors seriously and have put in place a task force team to investigate the matter that is working diligently to clarify the facts," Siemens said in a statement.

Reuters was unable to determine if Siemens knew of or condoned the equipment transfer, but the move exposes the German company to potential accusations of indirect sanctions-busting and of not taking sufficient safeguards to ensure its equipment does not end up on territory most countries view as illegally annexed, say legal experts.

"If there were any re-routings of recently purchased turbines to Crimea, it would constitute a clear violation of contractual agreements. Siemens has repeatedly alerted its customer that Siemens complies with all export control restrictions," the company said.

"Siemens has taken all possible legal and will take operational measures to prevent the equipment from being used in an unlawful way, e.g. it will not provide any deliveries or services for installation, commissioning support or warranty. We will continue to fully cooperate with all stakeholders."

Delivery of the turbines, intended for the two new power stations under construction in Crimea, has been delayed for over a year because the firms involved feared violating EU sanctions, people involved in the project have told Reuters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below