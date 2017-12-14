FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian court rejects Siemens claim that Crimea turbines sale was invalid
December 14, 2017 / 8:50 AM / a day ago

Russian court rejects Siemens claim that Crimea turbines sale was invalid

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moscow’s Arbitration Court on Thursday rejected a claim by Germany’s Siemens that the sale of its turbines which were delivered to Crimea was invalid.

In August, the same court rejected a request by Siemens to seize its gas turbines, which had turned up in Crimea contrary to EU sanctions. Russia is under Western sanctions for its involvement in the Ukraine crisis, including Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Reuters was the first to report this year that Russian firms had shipped the Siemens turbines to Crimea, which has been subject to EU sanctions on energy technology. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

