FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
Russia to press ahead with Crimea power plants despite Siemens row - RIA
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 上午11点28分 / 15 天前

Russia to press ahead with Crimea power plants despite Siemens row - RIA

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia will press ahead with plans to build two new power stations in Crimea despite a dispute with German industrial group Siemens, Andrei Cherezov, a Russian deputy energy ministry, said on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

Siemens said earlier on Friday it was halting deliveries of power equipment to Russian state-controlled customers after it said it had credible evidence that four gas turbines it had delivered to Russia had been illegally moved to annexed Crimea.

"The schedule has beet set and is for the first quarter of 2018," RIA cited Cherezov as saying about the two power plants which require turbines to become operational. "Nothing has been changed. Our main task is that the stations will start generating power in the first quarter of 2018." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below