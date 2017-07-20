CEO of Russian turbine maker Power Machines leaves company

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Roman Filippov, chief executive of Russian turbine maker Power Machines, has left his post in a "mutual agreement" with the firm, the company said on Thursday.

Power Machines is controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov and has a joint venture with Germany's Siemens , which has come under scrutiny because of the delivery of Siemens turbines to the annexed Crimea region.

News of Filippov's departure comes a week after Russian authorities detained and questioned him as part of an investigation into the suspected disclosure of state secrets. He was released the same day. It was not clear whether his detention was linked to the Crimea affair.

Filippov was not answering one of his mobile phones and the second was switched off when Reuters tried to reach him on Thursday.

Yuri Petrenya, Filippov's deputy, has been appointed Power Machines' new CEO effective from July 20, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Devitt; Editing by Dale Hudson)