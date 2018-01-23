FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 23, 2018 / 10:25 AM / in a day

Microsoft could lose big if it curbs sales in Russia - minister

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Microsoft could lose billions of dollars if it chooses to restrict its Russian clients due to sanctions, Russian communications minister Nikolai Nikoforov was quoted by local news agencies as saying on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Monday that two of Microsoft’s official distributors in Russia imposed restrictions on sales of Microsoft software to more than 200 Russian companies following new U.S. sanctions, that came into force on Nov. 28.

Russia is able to completely replace Microsoft software, RIA news agency quoted the minister as saying. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below