Ukraine allows Glencore to own stake in alumina plant of Russia's Rusal
2017年10月19日 / 下午4点07分 / 2 天前

Ukraine allows Glencore to own stake in alumina plant of Russia's Rusal

1 分钟阅读

KIEV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s anti-monopoly committee has allowed commodities trader Glencore to own a stake in a major Ukrainian alumina refinery controlled by Russia’s Rusal, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The anti-monopoly committee has granted the relevant permits,” it said.

As a result of the permits, Glencore can acquire shares in companies Aluminium of Ukraine and Guardon Ukraine, which own the Mykolaiv alumina plant and are themselves controlled by Rusal. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)

