BBC looking at 500 mln pound bid for UKTV - Telegraph
2017年11月15日 / 晚上10点08分

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The BBC’s commercial arm is considering a 500-million-pound ($658.55 million) bid for full control of broadcaster UKTV, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

BBC Worldwide is in talks with advisers about borrowing hundreds of millions of pounds from private investors to buy out the half of UKTV it does not already own, the newspaper added. bit.ly/2jv77nC

UKTV, whose channels include Dave and Gold, is an independent commercial joint venture between BBC Worldwide and U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive.

Discovery Communications Inc had announced earlier this year that it is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive Inc for $11.9 billion.

BBC, UKTV and Scripps were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7592 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

