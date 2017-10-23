FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Under Armour says co-founder Kip Fulks taking sabbatical
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上7点49分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Under Armour says co-founder Kip Fulks taking sabbatical

2 分钟阅读

(Adds company confirmation on Fulks’ sabbatical)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc co-founder Kip Fulks is taking a sabbatical from the sportswear maker, the company told Reuters on Monday.

Fulks most recently served as a strategic adviser and was previously its chief product officer. The news was first reported by Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper also said the company is considering exiting its smaller sports categories to combat slowing industry sales.

A company spokeswoman however declined to comment on this as the company was in quiet period before reporting earnings next week.

The categories Under Armour is considering exiting include tennis, outdoor gear and fishing, the newspaper reported.

However the company's endorsement deals with top tennis players, including Andy Murray, aren't expected to be affected by the potential move, WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. [on.wsj.com/2yLpEkY ]

Under Armour had previously said it would cut 2 percent of its workforce across its operations and close stores as the company struggles in a fast-changing and fiercely competitive U.S. sportswear market.

Shares of the company fell more than 3 percent following the report.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below