Unilever to settle Dutch preference shares buyout
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

Unilever to settle Dutch preference shares buyout

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever announced on Thursday that its offer to buy back the bulk of its Dutch preference shares for about 450 million euros had been declared unconditional, marking a step toward its goal of simplifying its capital structure.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said that as of Wednesday, about 99 percent of the issued and outstanding preference shares had been tendered, and that remaining shares could be tendered until November 2 when the buyout will be settled.

The company announced in August that it had agreed to buy back the bulk of those shares, fresh from defending itself against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

