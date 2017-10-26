Unilever to settle Dutch preference shares buyout

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever announced on Thursday that its offer to buy back the bulk of its Dutch preference shares for about 450 million euros had been declared unconditional, marking a step toward its goal of simplifying its capital structure.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said that as of Wednesday, about 99 percent of the issued and outstanding preference shares had been tendered, and that remaining shares could be tendered until November 2 when the buyout will be settled.

The company announced in August that it had agreed to buy back the bulk of those shares, fresh from defending itself against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)