FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever spreads auction narrows with three funds left - sources
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 下午4点23分 / 2 天前

Unilever spreads auction narrows with three funds left - sources

Martinne Geller, Pamela Barbaglia, Claire Ruckin

3 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Apollo , KKR and CVC Capital Partners are the final three parties left bidding for Unilever’s margarine and spreads business, sources familiar with the matter said, as the process moves towards its final round.

Second-round bids for the business, which could be worth more than $7 billion, are due in mid-December, said the sources, who declined to be named as the process is private.

CVC had originally teamed up with Blackstone, but is now on its own, the sources said.

Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice had teamed up with Bain Capital on a joint bid, but the pair have left the race, said the sources.

Unilever, KKR, CVC and Bain declined to comment.

Apollo and CD&R were not immediately available.

Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch giant behind Dove soap, Knorr soup and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, put the spreads unit up for sale this autumn after a surprise $143 billion takeover approach from Kraft-Heinz in February forced it to review its operations.

Banks are aggressively pitching to sponsors in order to win a lucrative spot on a jumbo buyout financing.

Sources said Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Mizuho have provided a staple financing that will be offered to potential buyers totalling 4 billion euros, more than 5 times the business’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 700 million to 750 million euros.

Other banks are working on financings with more aggressive leverage multiples of 6 to 7 times, they added.

The spreads business is very profitable, but two sources said there is some concern about paying too much for a business that has been in decline for years, as people eat less bread and margarine.

Performance of the business has been improving, however, as the company has concentrated on turning it around. In the most recent third quarter, sales fell 2 percent, compared with a decline of 3.7 percent in the first half. The company cited new margarines with specialty oils and dairy-free variants for the improvement.

Unilever is also reviewing its dual-headed, Anglo-Dutch structure. It said on Tuesday that collapsing it into one organization was in the best interest of the company and shareholders but has delayed choosing where to base the company, amid political tensions around Brexit.

The company will host an investor event that will begin later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below