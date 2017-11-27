FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Unilever to buy U.S. bodycare products company Sundial Brands
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 下午3点55分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Unilever to buy U.S. bodycare products company Sundial Brands

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects third paragraph to read “New York” instead of “New Jersey”)

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever is to buy U.S.-based company Sundial Brands, a maker of hair and skincare products, expanding deeper into the fast-growing personal care products market.

The maker of Dove soap and Axe body spray announced the deal on Monday, without disclosing financial terms.

Sundial, a 26-year-old company based in New York, is home to brands including SheaMoisture, Nubian Heritage and Madam C.J. Walker. It is expected to have turnover of $240 million this year.

Sundial will operate as a standalone unit within Unilever and its founder, Richelieu Dennis, who hails from Liberia, will stay on to run it.

Buying Sundial accelerates Unilever’s push deeper into personal care products, which tend to grow faster and be more international than its food business.

The deal is part of a bigger buying spree by Unilever, which earlier this year rebuffed a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft-Heinz, that has included Pukka Herbs and Tazo tea, Carver Korea beauty products and Mae Terra food. (Reporting by Martinne GellerEditing by Greg Mahlich)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below