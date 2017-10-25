FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-At least three buyout groups seen advancing in Unilever spreads auction - sources
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 早上7点26分 / 更新于 1 天内

RPT-UPDATE 1-At least three buyout groups seen advancing in Unilever spreads auction - sources

3 分钟阅读

(Repeats OCT 24 report with no changes to text)

* Blackstone/CVC team, BC Partners no longer in race - sources

* Bain/CD&R, KKR and Apollo seen in second round - sources

* Unilever will spin off unit if sale unsuccessful - CFO

By Martinne Geller and Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - At least three bidders are expected to be shortlisted for the second round of an auction for Unilever’s margarine and spreads business while two other private equity groups are no longer in the fray, sources told Reuters.

Buyout funds Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners , who were teaming up on a joint offer, are no longer in the running for the business which could be worth more than $7 billion, the sources said on Tuesday.

BC Partners, which bid on its own, has not made it through to the second stage of the auction which is led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, according to the sources.

A team comprising Bain Capital and Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is expected to move to the second round of bidding along with private equity rivals KKR and Apollo, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the process is private.

Unilever, Bain and Apollo declined to comment. Blackstone, CVC, BC Partners, CD&R and KKR were not immediately available to comment.

Unilever put the business up for sale after many years of declining sales, following an unsolicited $143 billion takeover bid by Kraft Heinz in February that jolted the Anglo-Dutch group into a series of actions to improve its returns.

The business - home to Flora, Stork and Country Crock - has high profit margins but is shrinking as Western consumers eat less bread and margarine.

The consortium of Bain and CD&R could emerge as a frontrunner, sources said, since one of CD&R’s partners is Vindi Banga, a 33-year veteran of Unilever.

But Apollo has also gained significant experience in buying businesses from large conglomerates and turning them around, one of the sources said, adding that they will play hard to secure control of Unilever’s spreads products.

In December, Apollo clinched a $1.5 billion cash deal to buy car lighting and LED components firm Lumileds from Philips and in 2015 it won control of Saint-Gobain’s glass bottle division Verallia with a bid worth almost 3 billion euros.

Sources say the Unilever process could be wrapped up by the end of the year.

It is not clear on Tuesday whether any industry players had submitted bids for regional pieces of the business, which operates in dozens of countries.

Unilever has already struck a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro for the spreads business in southern Africa.

Unilever has repeatedly said it will spin off the business if it fails to generate a satisfactory price through an auction.

$1 = 0.8501 euros Editing by Jane Merriman

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below