5 天内
Unilever could axe up to 1,000 jobs in Germany - union
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点52分

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - A German union said cost cuts at Unilever could lead to up to 1,000 job cuts and possibly the closure of some of its eight factories in Germany.

"The plants in Auerbach, Stavenhagen and Heilbronn are under review," Michaela Rosenberger, head of food industry union NGG, said in a statement on Monday.

According to NGG, around 5,000 of Unilever's 168,000 employees work at 11 sites in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, making, among other products, Knorr instant soup, Magnum ice cream and Rama margarine.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap, said in April it would speed up cost savings and sell its shrinking margarines business after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.

A spokesman for Unilever said it was true the company planned to review its food plants in Germany, excluding those making margarine, but said the outcome of the review was open.

"Any statements on job cuts and plant closures are total speculation," he said.

According to the union, a meeting of staff in Germany has been called for Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)

