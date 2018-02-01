Unilever says talks with Dutch, UK on global HQ are progressing

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Unilever says talks with the Dutch and British governments over where to base its global operations are progressing, and it expects to announce a decision on a location by the end of the current quarter.

“It’s highly complex because many factors come into this and the discussions with all the governments that we talk to are obviously very constructive,” Chief Executive Paul Polman told reporters on Thursday after reporting results.

The company announced a review of its dual-headed structure in April, following the unwanted takeover bid from Kraft-Heinz in February.

Polman said it was taking more time to decide where to base its home care, personal care and food and refreshment businesses.

“Behind these changes, which obviously involve investments and people, we are working in detail with both the Dutch and the UK government. And now that the UK government as well as the Dutch have a little bit more time away from some of the shorter term issues, we’re obviously progressing those as we talk,” Polman said.

"We're not time-bound by a week or a month," he added. "We are approaching this very maturely and tactically."