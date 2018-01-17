FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:47 PM / 更新于 a day ago

MOVES-Union Bank adds executives in San Francisco office

1 分钟阅读

Jan 17 (Reuters) - MUFG Union Bank N.A., a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Ann Hamilton as a fiduciary management executive, and Peter Bogardus as a private wealth adviser.

Hamilton will be responsible for managing a team of specialists in trust and estate services, wealth planning, and risk management.

Bogardus will be responsible for advising high net-worth individuals, families, and non-profit organizations.

Hamilton joins from Pioneer Wealth Partners LLC, where she most recently served as a director of strategic alliances.

Bogardus has worked as a financial advisor at Wells Fargo & Co and at Morgan Stanley prior to Union Bank.

Both Hamilton and Bogardus will be based in San Francisco.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

