UPS expects to hire about 95,000 workers for holiday season
2017年9月20日 / 下午1点36分 / 1 个月前

UPS expects to hire about 95,000 workers for holiday season

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said it expected to hire about 95,000 seasonal employees for its crucial peak holiday season for the fourth straight year.

These employees would support the expected increase in package volume that will begin in November and continue through January, UPS said on Wednesday.

Peak season begins on Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in November, and runs through to early January when there is a large wave of returns.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

