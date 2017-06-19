FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPS announces peak surcharges in the U.S. for holiday season
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 下午2点03分 / 2 个月前

UPS announces peak surcharges in the U.S. for holiday season

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday one or more peak surcharges will apply on packages shipped in the United States in addition to all other applicable charges, in selected weeks in the upcoming holiday season in November and December.

The surcharges will be applied to residential packages, large packages with combined length and girth of over 130 inches, and to packages weighing more than 150 pounds, the company said.

UPS's average daily volume exceeded 30 million packages on certain shipping days in the 2016 holiday season. In contrast, the company ships more than 19 million packages on an average non-peak day. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below