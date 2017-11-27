FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth lays out growth plans for 2018
2017年11月27日 / 晚上9点35分 / 1 天前

UnitedHealth lays out growth plans for 2018

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc on Monday said it expected earnings to grow around 5.5 percent to 8.5 percent in 2018.

The company said it expected adjusted net earnings in the range of $10.55 a share to $10.85 a share next year on revenue of $223 billion to $225 billion. It expected net earnings of $10 to $10.30 a share.

UnitedHealth earlier this year said it was comfortable in achieving a Wall Street consensus for adjusted earnings of $10.84 even as it planned for a 75 cent per share headwind from the reinstatement of an industry wide 3 percent tax on health premiums. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Michael Erman; Editing by Andrew Hay)

