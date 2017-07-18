FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer UnitedHealth's quarterly profit rises 30 pct
2017年7月18日

Insurer UnitedHealth's quarterly profit rises 30 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth across its businesses.

The insurer's results come a day after a second attempt to pass a healthcare legislation in the Senate collapsed late on Monday, with U.S. President Donald Trump calling for an outright repeal of Obamacare and others seeking a change in direction toward bipartisanship.

UnitedHealth, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $2.28 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.75 billion or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $50.05 billion from $46.49 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

