Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises 26.3 pct
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 上午9点43分

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 26.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth across its businesses.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $2.49 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.97 billion or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2hK3mGr)

UnitedHealth, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said total revenue rose to $50.32 billion from $46.29 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

