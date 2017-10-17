FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth sets 2018 forecast at current consensus
2017年10月17日 / 下午1点23分 / 4 天前

UnitedHealth sets 2018 forecast at current consensus

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group’s new CEO Dave Wichmann said on Tuesday that the company expects 13 to 16 percent growth in 2018 earnings per share and put the high end of its anticipated range at the current market consensus.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analyst consensus is $10.87 per share.

Wichmann said that the expected reinstatement of the industry-wide health insurance tax of 3 percent in 2018 represents about 75 cents per share in earnings growth headwinds. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

