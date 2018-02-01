FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:24 PM / a day ago

Package delivery growth, U.S. tax law boosts UPS quarterly profit

1 分钟阅读

Feb 1 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc, the world’s largest package delivery company, reported a quarterly net profit on Thursday that was boosted by growth in deliveries in the U.S. and abroad and benefits from changes to U.S. tax law.

The Atlanta-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 billion or $1.27 per share, up from a $239 million loss, or a loss of 27 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted for one-time items, UPS reported earnings per share of $1.67. Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.66. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

