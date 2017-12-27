FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPS says holiday season package returns to hit a new record
频道
专题
中国11月未对朝出口油品 执行联合国制裁决议
半岛局势
中国11月未对朝出口油品 执行联合国制裁决议
印度2017/18年度将增加举债5000亿卢比 财赤目标可能落空
国际财经
印度2017/18年度将增加举债5000亿卢比 财赤目标可能落空
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
财经视点
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 27, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 更新于 9 hours ago

UPS says holiday season package returns to hit a new record

1 分钟阅读

Dec 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said on Wednesday the expansion of online shopping is expected to send volumes of returned packages to a new record following this year’s holiday shipping season.

Atlanta-based UPS, the world’s largest package delivery company, said it handled more than 1 million returns to retailers daily in December, a pace expected to last into early January 2018.

UPS said 1.4 million returns are expected on Jan. 3, a fifth consecutive annual record, up 8 percent from the prior year. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill Rigby)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below