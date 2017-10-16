FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay to produce medical marijuana for export
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 凌晨2点31分 / 6 天前

Uruguay to produce medical marijuana for export

2 分钟阅读

MONTEVIDEO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - International Cannabis Corporation will produce Uruguay’s first batch of medical cannabis oil for export in December, the company’s chief executive said Sunday.

The Montevideo-headquartered company plans to ship the oil to Canada and Mexico, but is also open to selling it on the domestic market, Alejandro Antalich added.

“The goal is to export it. But if the Public Health Minister thinks it can be commercialized in the local market the idea would be to do that,” Antalich told Reuters by phone.

Exporting cannabis oil would mark a new first for Uruguay, a small South American nation that in 2013 became the first country in the world to legalize marijuana from its cultivation to distribution.

Under Uruguayan law, medical marijuana can be exported but recreational marijuana can only be sold domestically.

Next month, ICC will start construction of a marijuana laboratory in a new industrial park on the outskirts of Montevideo, Antalich said.

The new lab should be finished in April and the company will use a transitory lab to produce cannabis oil from its first harvest next month, Antalich added.

ICC grows medical marijuana on some 233 hectares (576 acres) in Uruguay and plans to invest $10 million in production through 2018. The company also sells recreational marijuana in Uruguay.

Reporting By Eloisa Capurro, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Michael Perry

