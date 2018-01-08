Factbox: Key film and television nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by U.S. comedian Seth Meyers.

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category, (L-R) Jessica Chastain, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/File Photos

Following is a list of film and television nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Timothee Chalamet - “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis - “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks - “The Post”

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington - “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jessica Chastain - “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins - “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep - “The Post”

Michelle Williams - “All the Money in the World”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Steve Carell - “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort - “Baby Driver”

James Franco - “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman - “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya - “Get Out”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Judi Dench - “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren - “The Leisure Seeker”Margot Robbie - “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone - “Battle of the Sexes”

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan - “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott - “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg - “The Post”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe - “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer - “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins - “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer - “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige - “Mudbound”

Hong Chau - “Downsizing”

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf - “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer - “The Shape of Water”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Boss Baby”

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category, (L-R) Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Day Lewis, Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/File Photos

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile

“First They Killed My Father” - Cambodia

“In the Fade” - Germany/France

“Loveless” - Russia

“The Square” - Sweden/Germany/France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Home” - “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River” - “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” - “Coco”

“The Star” - “The Star”

“This Is Me” - “The Greatest Showman”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman - “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”

Freddie Highmore - “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber - “Ray Donovan”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe - “Outlander”

Claire Foy - “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal - “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford - “13 Reason Why”

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Anthony Anderson - “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon - “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy - “Shameless”

Eric McCormack - “Will & Grace”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUISCAL

Pamela Adlon - “Better Things”

Alison Brie - “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae - “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw - “SMILF”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies” - HBO

“Fargo” - FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan” - FX

“The Sinner” - USA

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” - SundanceTV