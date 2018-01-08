FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Golden Globes
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将“认真考虑”在香港上市
中国财经
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将“认真考虑”在香港上市
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
January 8, 2018 / 4:32 AM / a day ago

Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Golden Globes

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by U.S. comedian Seth Meyers.

Greta Gerwig director of Lady Bird accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Following is a list of film and television winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Lady Bird”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

James Franco - “The Disaster Artist”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Martin McDonagh winner Best Screenplay Motion Picture for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Coco”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“In the Fade” - Germany/France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“This Is Me” - “The Greatest Showman”

Gary Oldman, wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for "The Darkest Hour" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies” - HBO

Reporting by Jill Serjeant

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below