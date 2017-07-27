FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Singapore 'food sharing' pioneer among winners of Magsaysay awards
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月27日 / 早上8点17分 / 9 天前

Singapore 'food sharing' pioneer among winners of Magsaysay awards

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

MANILA (Reuters) - The Singaporean founder of a volunteer group providing hot meals to the poor is among this year's six winners of the Philippines' Magsaysay awards, the foundation responsible for the awards said on Thursday.

Tony Tay's "Willing Hearts" group distributes thousands of meals everyday in the wealthy city state, where about 10 percent of a population of 5.7 million live in poverty, the Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation said in a statement.

The winners of the awards, widely seen as Asia's equivalent of the Nobel prizes, will receive a sum of $50,000 at a ceremony set for late August.

"The Magsaysay awardees are all transforming their societies through their manifest commitment to the larger good," said Carmencita Abella, president of the Manila-based foundation.

"All are unafraid to take on larger causes. All have refused to give up despite meager resources, daunting adversity and strong opposition," Abella said in the statement.

Tay, born in poverty, abandoned at age five and put in care at an orphanage with a sister, was recognised for "sharing food with others" afteer having organised a group of 300 volunteers in 2009 to provide meals to those in want.

"We are just sharing, sharing all that we have in life to make a better society," the 70 year-old businessman, who had to drop out of school to go to work, was quoted as saying in the foundation's statement.

Also honoured were Japan's Yoshiaki Ishizawa, cited for having empowered Cambodians to preserve their culture, and Indonesia's Abdon Nababan, who worked to support the rights of indigenous people in a country that is home to the world's largest Muslim population.

Among the winners were Sri Lanka's Gethsie Shanmugam, who helped rebuild the war-scarred lives of women and children; and Lilia de Lima of the Philippines, who led the country's economic zone authority for many years.

The Philippine Educational Theater Association was also recognised for its "bold, collective contributions in shaping theater arts as a force for social change", setting an example in Asia.

The awards, named for a popular Philippine president who was killed in a plane crash, were set up in 1957 by the trustees of the New York-based Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

About 300 people and 25 organisations, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the International Rice Rsearch Institute, have been recognised since 1958.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below