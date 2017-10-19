FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ed Sheeran 'bruised and broken' after accident, tour uncertain
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 凌晨12点11分 / 3 天前

Ed Sheeran 'bruised and broken' after accident, tour uncertain

2 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Ed Sheeran said he was “a bit bruised and broken” on Wednesday as he recovered from a bicycle accident that left him with a broken wrist, elbow and rib and led to the cancellation of shows on the Asia leg of his tour.

Sheeran, 26, sported a full cast on one arm and a sling on the other arm as he walked down the red carpet at London’s Q Awards for music.

“I am a bit bruised and broken but I am fine,” the singer told Reuters. “It was a bike accident and I broke my wrist, broke my elbow, broke a rib ... I’ll be alright though.”

Sheeran added that the future of his “Divide” world tour was “up to (my) manager and agent.”

The singer said in an Instagram post this week that he suffered fractures to his wrist and elbow and that he was “unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future.” His injury forced the cancellation of tour dates in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong so far.

Sheeran went into Wednesday’s awards with three nominations and won the accolade for best act in the world today. The annual ceremony hosted by Britain’s Q magazine, celebrates musical talent.

Reporting by Edward Baran for Reuters TV; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andrew Hay

