FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
U.S. Bancorp's profit beats on higher rates
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 上午11点08分 / 17 天前

U.S. Bancorp's profit beats on higher rates

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the largest U.S. regional bank benefited from higher interest rates, following rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The Minneapolis-based bank's net interest income rose 8.5 percent to $3.5 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

However, net income attributable to common shareholders was nearly flat at $1.43 billion.

Earnings per share rose to 85 cents from 83 cents a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 84 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mortgage banking revenue fell nearly 11 percent to $212 million.

Banks in the United States received a much-needed boost from the Federal Reserve raising overnight interest rates. The Fed has raised rates three times since the second quarter of last year, with latest increase coming in June. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below