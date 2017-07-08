FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harden signs super-maximum extension deal with Rockets
2017年7月8日 / 晚上9点40分 / 1 个月前

Harden signs super-maximum extension deal with Rockets

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

May 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - James Harden and the Houston Rockets agreed on a four-year contract extension that reportedly is the richest in NBA history.

The contract is a super-maximum extension that will guarantee Harden $228 million through the 2022-23 season, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

"Houston is home for me," Harden said in a statement released by the Rockets.

"(Owner Leslie Alexander) has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title."

Harden, runner-up for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award last season, has two years and $59 million left on his current contract. The four-year extension carries a value of $170 million.

The Rockets fast-tracked the Harden extension with the arrival of All-Star guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers, and reportedly are trying to complete a deal with the New York Knicks for eight-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony.

With the mega-deal, Harden is taking advantage of new collective bargaining agreement rules that enable contract extensions for superstars. He became eligible to add four years to his deal after making the All-NBA team in May.

Harden is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 29.1 points, a league-best 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Editing by Andrew Both

