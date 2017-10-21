FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月21日 / 凌晨1点19分 / 4 天内

NBA: Singer takes knee during performance of national anthem at Nets game

1 分钟阅读

(Reuters) - Singer Justine Skye dropped to a knee toward the end of her rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner prior to the Brooklyn Nets home opener against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Justine Skye arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Some NFL players have sat or taken a knee during renditions of the song the past two seasons to protest racial inequality in the United States but NBA players have stood in accordance with league rules.

The protests have raised the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, who says the players are being disrespectful to the country and the military.

In an online post, the 22-year-old Brooklyn native said she was uneasy about singing the song to begin with and said she probably would not be asked to do so again.

“I had to take a knee for the opening game in my city and let my voice be heard,” Skye wrote in an Instagram post along with a video of the performance.

“We will not be silenced,” she said, adding an emoji of a clenched fist and the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Rutherford

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
