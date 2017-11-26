FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stephen Hawking lauds Chinese pop star for space migration question
频道
专题
焦点：欧盟警告特雷莎·梅 要想下月启动贸易谈判仅有10天改善提案
英国退欧
焦点：欧盟警告特雷莎·梅 要想下月启动贸易谈判仅有10天改善提案
特写：北京安全大清查推升房租扶摇直上 城市管理如何不再简单粗放？
深度分析
特写：北京安全大清查推升房租扶摇直上 城市管理如何不再简单粗放？
未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
国际财经
未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年11月26日 / 早上7点57分 / 1 天内

Stephen Hawking lauds Chinese pop star for space migration question

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING (Reuters) - British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, on his Chinese microblog Weibo account, praised the lead singer of China’s most popular boy band for asking about life beyond Earth.

FILE PHOTO: Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wang Junkai, leader singer of the wildly popular TFBOYS, posted a video of himself on his Weibo account on Friday asking the author of “A Brief History of Time” how humanity should prepare for interstellar migration in years to come.

Hawking recently warned that the human race must evacuate Earth in 600 years before soaring energy consumption turns the planet into a “ball of fire”.

Earlier this month, Hawking made a video appearance at a science summit organized by Tencent Holdings and pleaded for investors to support his idea of traveling to the closest star outside our solar system in the hope of finding an inhabitable planet.

The 75-year old physicist said in a video posting on his Weibo account that Wang asked “an excellent question”, which gave him insight into Chinese millennnials and their “curiosities” regarding the future.

Wang and his two other band mates each have more than 30 million followers on their Twitter-like Weibo microblog accounts.

Owned by Weibo Corp, Weibo is China’s biggest social media platform with more than 200 million active users.

Hawking, who opened his Weibo account last year, has 4.3 million followers, while British Prime Minister Theresa May has more than 900,000, having inherited her account from David Cameron.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below