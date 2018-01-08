FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Prince William's daughter Charlotte starts nursery school
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
财经视点
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
January 8, 2018 / 5:23 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

UK's Prince William's daughter Charlotte starts nursery school

2 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate, began her first day at nursery school near the couple’s London home, Kensington Palace, on Monday.

Britain's Princess Charlotte stands on the steps at Kensington Palace shortly before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School in a photograph taken taken by her mother and handed out by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge in London, January 8, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge handout via REUTERS

Pictures taken by her pregnant mother showed the smiling two-year-old outside her home before she set off to begin at the private Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington.

On its website the school, rated as “outstanding” by government inspectors, describes itself as traditional, saying it “strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners”. Fees are 3,050 pounds ($4,072) per term for mornings and 1,800 pounds for afternoons.

Charlotte is fourth-in-line to the British throne behind her father, her elder brother George and grandfather Prince Charles and her parents are expecting a third baby in April.

Unlike previous senior royals, Prince William attended nursery school as a child and son George made the step up from nursery to primary school in September when he began at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in southwest London.

Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below