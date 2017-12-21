FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle release engagement pictures
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
焦点：受税改冲击 明年美国独栋房屋销量增幅料仅为今年的一半
焦点：受税改冲击 明年美国独栋房屋销量增幅料仅为今年的一半
December 21, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 4 days ago

UK's Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle release engagement pictures

1 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle have released a series of portraits by New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to mark their engagement.

One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool

Lubomirski, a former assistant to Mario Testino, famed for his photos of Harry’s mother Princess Diana, took the pictures this week at the royal retreat of Frogmore House, near Windsor Castle, west of London, where the couple are due to marry on May 19.

“I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together,” Lubomirski said.

Queen Elizabeth’s 33-year-old grandson, Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, 36, who stars in the U.S. TV legal drama “Suits”, announced their engagement last month.

Reporting by Elliot Moses; editing by Stephen Addison/Guy Faulconbridge

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
