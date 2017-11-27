FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry says thrilled at engagement to U.S. actress Markle
2017年11月27日 / 下午2点20分 / 1 天前

Britain's Prince Harry says thrilled at engagement to U.S. actress Markle

1 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry, who announced earlier on Monday he was engaged to his American girlfriend Meghan Markle, said they were both thrilled as they posed for their first picture together after the announcement.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Thrilled. Over the moon,” Harry said when asked how he felt. When asked by reporters when he knew she was the one, he said: “The very first time we met.”

Asked if his proposal was romantic, Harry replied: “Of course it was,” before leaving with an arm around his fiancee who showed off her diamond engagement ring to photographers.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

