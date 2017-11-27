FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reaction to Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过"无序"退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
2017年11月27日 / 下午3点05分 / 1 天前

Reaction to Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle

3 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry is engaged to his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday.

Here are some reactions to the engagement:

Prince Harry, on how he feels

“Thrilled. Over the moon”

“When did I know she was ‘the one’? The very first time we met.”

Meghan Markle, on how she feels

“So happy”

Queen Elizabeth II

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

Prince Charles on a trip to Poundbury, in southwest England

“We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May

”I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.

“This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

“I am absolutely delighted to hear the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now engaged. I have met Prince Harry on a number of occasions and have always been struck by his commitment and passion for his charities, and his immense love for his family.”

“I am so happy that Prince Harry and Ms Markle have chosen to make their vows before God.”

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron‏

“Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together.”

Pressure group Republic

“What is happy news for the royal couple is going to turn into another royal PR exercise, helped along by a widespread failure of good journalism. The royals have lots of hard questions to answer, about misuse of public funds, inappropriate lobbying and abuse of privilege. They’re on the public payroll to do a public service, they need to be treated as we treat politicians.”

Compiled by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

