Palace releases new portrait of Britain's Prince Philip
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 12:05 AM / in 2 days

Palace releases new portrait of Britain's Prince Philip

1 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace released on Monday a new portrait of Prince Philip, painted by Australian-born artist Ralph Heimans in the year that Queen Elizabeth’s husband announced his retirement from active public life.

A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London, Britain, December 10, 2017. Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace handout via REUTERS

The portrait, which shows the prince standing in the grand corridor at Windsor Castle, has been painted for display at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark.

The Museum is holding a retrospective exhibition of Heimans’ work in 2018, part of which aims to explore the historical and cultural connections between the royal families of Britain and Denmark, the palace said in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh was born a Prince of Denmark and his ancestry spans both the British and the Danish royal families.

Philip bowed out of public life in August, ending a royal career marked by occasional gaffes that landed him in hot water.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Peter Graff

