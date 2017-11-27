FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small Canadian designer in spotlight as Meghan Markle dons its coat
2017年11月27日 / 晚上7点10分 / 1 天前

Small Canadian designer in spotlight as Meghan Markle dons its coat

Nichola Saminather

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian designer Line the Label shot to prominence on Monday after U.S. actress Meghan Markle wore a coat from the brand in her first public appearance after her engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Markle appeared in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace on Monday in the late November chill, donning the C$799 ($627.11) white wrap coat with oversized collars and cinched at the waist with a knotted belt.

The surge in interest in the coat caused the style to quickly sell out and crashed the Toronto-based knitwear label’s website in some parts of the world, including in London.

The company is taking reorders on the coat, an external spokeswoman said by email.

Line has since named the coat “Meghan,” company President and co-founder John Muscat said in a statement, adding it was one of her favorite pieces from the fashion label.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool

”We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a Line

coat to mark this very special occasion,” Muscat said. “We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”

Markle, who has a starring role in the Toronto-filmed U.S. TV show “Suits,” has lived in the Canadian city for several years.

Markle also wore a Line coat to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, days after the pair made their first public appearance together.

Celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson have also been photographed wearing the brand.

Line was founded in 2000 by Muscat and designer Jennifer Wells. It was acquired a few years later by Canadian fashion house and importer PYA, which is based in a north Toronto suburb.

Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Guy Falconbridge; Editing by Richard Chang

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
