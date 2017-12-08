FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Father of Prince Harry's U.S. fiancee wants to walk her down the aisle
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
December 8, 2017 / 9:34 AM / in a day

Father of Prince Harry's U.S. fiancee wants to walk her down the aisle

2 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - The father of Meghan Markle says he hopes to walk his daughter down the aisle when the American actress marries Britain’s Prince Harry next year, saying he was delighted at news of their upcoming wedding, Britain’s Daily Mirror reported on Friday.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool

Harry, 33, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, announced last month they were engaged and will marry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a venue with associations with the British royal family going back centuries.

Asked if he would be give his daughter away at the ceremony, Markle’s father Thomas said: “Yes. I’d love to.”

“I‘m very pleased. I‘m delighted,” the 73-year-old, a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms, told the paper in Mexico where he now lives.

Markle’s parents are divorced and while Harry has met her mother Doria Ragland, who the prince described as “amazing”, he is yet to meet her father.

Harry, the younger son of heir-to-the throne Prince Charles and his first wife, Princess Diana, and Markle, who is a divorcee herself, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through a mutual friend.

The prince said he had fallen in love with the actress, best known for her leading role in U.S. legal drama “Suits”, “incredibly quickly”. Last week, the couple undertook their first official appearance, drawing large crowds and global media interest.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Larry King

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below