Bearing up well: Pregnant UK royal Kate dances with Paddington
2017年10月16日

Bearing up well: Pregnant UK royal Kate dances with Paddington

2 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate, Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, danced with Paddington Bear on Monday, delighting children on her return to royal duties after suffering acute morning sickness.

Kate, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William, last week made her first public appearance since it was announced in September she was expecting the couple’s third child but suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

On Monday, she joined her husband and his brother Prince Harry at London’s Paddington station where they met children from charities they support who were heading off on a special trip in the sister train to the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for a ride through the English countryside.

The royals also met up with a characters from the new “Paddington 2” movie, the second instalment about the marmalade-loving bear named after the London rail station, and Kate enjoyed a dance on the platform with an actor in a Paddington costume.

“She’s feeling much better,” William said, while an aide added while her health was much improved she was still suffering from the effects of the morning sickness.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

