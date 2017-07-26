FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
UK's Prince William steps down from ambulance job to become full-time royal
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月26日 / 晚上11点06分 / 10 天前

UK's Prince William steps down from ambulance job to become full-time royal

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prince William walks away from his helicopter as he begins his new job as a co-pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at Cambridge Airport, Britain July 13, 2015. Stefan Rousseau/pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William will give up his day job on Thursday when he completes his last shift as an air ambulance pilot before focusing full-time on his royal duties.

The 35-year-old prince, the second-in-line to the throne after his father, Charles, announced in January he would quit his role as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance (EAAA) to take more of the official roles relinquished by Queen Elizabeth who since turning 90 last year has eased up on her workload.

幻灯图集 (3 张图片)

William's office said the prince would perform a night shift at Cambridge Airport in central England where he has been based since joining the EAAA in 2015, before posing for a photograph with his colleagues.

"Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come," he said in January.

William served in Britain's armed forces from 2006 until 2013, and worked latterly as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

As well as quitting his air ambulance job, William is moving with wife Kate, and children George and Charlotte from Anmer Hall, their country mansion on the queen's Sandringham estate in eastern England, to Kensington Palace, their official London residence.

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below