FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Whitney Houston was never ready for fame, says new documentary
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年6月16日 / 下午4点29分 / 2 个月内

Whitney Houston was never ready for fame, says new documentary

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Before the millions of record sales, hundreds of awards and international acclaim, Whitney Houston was simply "Nippy from Newark", a naive young girl, ill prepared for fame.

A new documentary, titled "Can I Be Me", looks at how Houston, who graduated from child performer to become one of the most-famous female singers of all time, subsequently struggled with drug and alcohol issues before her death in 2012.

幻灯图集 (3 张图片)

"She didn't know what she was going into, she was so beautiful and you can see she is just having fun," filmmaker Nick Broomfield told Reuters.

"She was portrayed as, you know, the American princess. So, actually she was from Newark. She was 'nippy' from Newark, the ghetto, worst race riots next to Los Angeles in the whole of America."

Broomfield spent two years going through archives and speaking with people close to Houston, who began singing in a gospel choir in New Jersey at the age of 11 and was discovered in a nightclub in the 1980s by record producer Clive Davis who guided her career.

She found global fame following smash hits such as "I Will Always Love You" - the theme song of what was her film acting debut in "The Bodyguard" opposite Kevin Costner in 1992 - and "The Greatest Love of All."

Houston won six Grammys and more than 400 other awards in a 25-year career that was marred by drug and alcohol problems and a turbulent marriage to singer Bobby Brown. She died in 2012 after drowning in a hotel bathtub. She was 48.

"She just couldn't deal with all that, she was looking after so many people and she was always being criticized and I think she just became more and more you know she withdrew into drugs. I think that's really what happened," Broomfield said.

Reporting by Sarah Mills. Writing by Patrick Johnston Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below