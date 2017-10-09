FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's president, 69, and wife, 40, expecting baby
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日 / 下午3点47分 / 9 天前

Finland's president, 69, and wife, 40, expecting baby

1 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife, Jenni Haukio, are seen before attending an official dinner with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) in Helsinki, Finland April 5, 2017. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/via REUTERS/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s 69-year old president, Sauli Niinisto, and his 40-year-old wife Jenni Haukio are expecting a baby, the president’s office said on Monday.

”We have been hoping for a child for a long time and have experienced many difficulties over those years. There have therefore been delicate issues related to the early days of the pregnancy, but we are able to share the news now,” the couple said in a statement.

Niinisto’s office said the baby was due in February 2018, around the same time that he will run for re-election to another six-year term. Polls indicate he is the clear frontrunner.

The couple were married in 2009. The child is Haukio’s first and Niinisto’s third.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Mark Heinrich

