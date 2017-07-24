FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
France's Macron confirms aid targets in meeting with U2's Bono
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月24日 / 晚上7点48分 / 11 天前

France's Macron confirms aid targets in meeting with U2's Bono

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has told U2 frontman Bono that France will respect its commitment to boost development aid, Bono told reporters after meeting Macron in Paris.

幻灯图集 (4 张图片)

The rock singer, who heads the ONE anti-poverty foundation, said Macron had confirmed France would boost its aid budget to 0.55 percent of gross domestic product by 2022.

Macron had made a campaign pledge to boost France's aid budget to 0.7 percent of GDP by 2030, from 0.38 percent in 2016, but development aid budget cuts this year have led to criticism from charity organizations, including from ONE France.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below