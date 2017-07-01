FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Adele cancels remainder of world tour with damaged vocal cords
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年7月1日 / 上午10点00分 / 1 个月前

Adele cancels remainder of world tour with damaged vocal cords

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Adele sings "Hello" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 12, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Adele has canceled the last two sell-out shows of her world tour due to take place at London's Wembley Stadium this weekend after damaging her vocal cords.

Adele, 29, said she went to see a throat doctor on Friday night, who advised her not to perform.

She had already performed two nights to crowds at Wembley, but said that she had been struggling vocally.

"To say I'm heartbroken would be an understatement," Adele, said on her Twitter page.

One of the biggest selling artists in the world, she said she was so desperate perform that she had even considered miming at the shows.

"I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you," she said. "It wouldn't be the real me up there."

Adele said refunds would be available if the shows could not be rescheduled.

The Grammy-award singer has previously had to cancel concerts due to problems with her throat following vocal cord surgery in 2011.

(Story corrects headline to say damaged vocal cords.)

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below