FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
Calvin Harris tops Forbes list of highest-earning DJs for fifth year
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年8月8日 / 晚上8点11分 / 5 天前

Calvin Harris tops Forbes list of highest-earning DJs for fifth year

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Scottish musician Calvin Harris ruled Forbes' annual list of electronic cash kings on Tuesday as he was named the highest-paid DJ for the fifth consecutive year, outpacing Dutch DJ Tiesto and newcomers The Chainsmokers.

幻灯图集 (3 张图片)

Harris, 33, brought in $48.5 million between June 2016 and June 2017, with earnings from residencies in Las Vegas and festival performances as well as from producing pop hits such as his latest summer track, "Feels" with Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

Tiesto, who topped the list in 2012, earned $39 million and came in at No. 2, while The Chainsmokers earned $38 million, bolstered by the chart-topping success of pop hits "Closer" with Halsey and "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay.

The list, which also includes veteran French DJ David Guetta and German producer Zedd, highlights a lack of diversity in the DJ field, whose 10 highest earners were male and mostly white, from the United States or Europe.

Forbes said it compiles its annual earnings list from data gathered from Nielsen and touring trackers such as Pollstar and Bandsintown, as well as industry insiders and artists.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below