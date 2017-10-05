FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazuo Ishiguro says winning Nobel Prize 'a magnificent honor'
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 下午1点09分 / 13 天前

Kazuo Ishiguro says winning Nobel Prize 'a magnificent honor'

2 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Author Kazuo Ishiguro attends a news conference to promote the film "Never Let Me Go" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

LONDON (Reuters) - British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro said winning the Nobel Prize for Literature was “a magnificent honor” and that he was in the footsteps of the greatest authors, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The 62-year-old author of “The Remains of the Day”, born in Japan and raised in Britain, was described by one of the members of the Swedish Academy which awarded him the prize as “an exquisite novelist”.

Ishiguro told the BBC the prize was “flabbergastingly flattering”, the broadcaster reported on its website.

“It’s a magnificent honor, mainly because it means that I‘m in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that’s a terrific commendation,” he was quoted as saying.

He said he hoped the prize would be a force for good.

“The world is in a very uncertain moment and I would hope all the Nobel prizes would be a force for something positive in the world as it is at the moment,” he said.

“I’ll be deeply moved if I could in some way be part of some sort of climate this year in contributing to some sort of positive atmosphere at a very uncertain time.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

