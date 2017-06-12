FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutor says Cosby's words show guilt of sexual assault
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月12日 / 晚上8点01分 / 2 个月前

Prosecutor says Cosby's words show guilt of sexual assault

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Bill Cosby returns to the courtroom after the lunch break during his trial for sexual assault at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 12, 2017.David Maialetti/Pool

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (Reuters) - Bill Cosby's own words show he ensnared Andrea Constand by posing as a trusted mentor before drugging and sexually assaulting her on his couch, a Pennsylvania prosecutor told jurors at the close of the comedian's criminal trial on Monday.

"Ladies and gentlemen, he has told you what he has done," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in his closing argument. "It is about as straightforward as you are ever going to see in a sex crimes case."

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Constand, a former employee at his alma mater, Temple University, at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

