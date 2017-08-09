FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
Glen Campbell album sales soar 13,000 percent after singer's death
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年8月9日 / 晚上10点53分 / 4 天内

Glen Campbell album sales soar 13,000 percent after singer's death

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: American country music artist Glen Campbell performs during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012.Harrison McClary/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sales of Glen Campbell's music soared after the death of the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer after a public struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Analytics company BuzzAngle Music said Campbell's digital album sales rose more than 13,000 percent on Tuesday after news of the musician's passing at the age of 81.

Most of the sales came for Campbell's greatest hits albums, but streaming and sales of his hit songs were also up more than 6,000 percent, BuzzAngle Music reported on Wednesday.

Campbell's death in Nashville, following a nationwide farewell tour in 2012 following his Alzheimer's announcement, brought emotional tributes from country music stars and fans alike.

Jimmy Webb, who wrote many of Campbell's biggest hits including "Witchita Lineman" and "Galveston," called Campbell "the American Beatle, the secret link between so many artists and records that we can only marvel."

Country singer Brad Paisley told Variety it was "a mind-blowing thing just being around him," and Dolly Parton tweeted that he "was one of the greatest voices of all time."

BuzzAngle Music said the top Glen Campbell songs sold on Tuesday were "Wichita Lineman," "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Gentle On My Mind," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," and "Galveston."

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below